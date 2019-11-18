NOV 6
EARL FLOYD, 36 of Brook was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RESIDENTIAL ENTRY ( A Level 6 Felony), UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OR USE OF A LEGEND DRUG OR PRECURSOR ( A Level 6 Felony), MAINTAINING A COMMON NUISANCE( A :Level 6 Felony), and DEALING SCHEDULE I,II, III CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( A Level 6 Felony).
TRINTON JOSE NEWBURY, 20 of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ORIG CHARGE POS OF MJ AND POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA ( A Class B Misd.)
NOV 10
CALEB AARON FALER, 21 of Francesville was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING A VEHICLE WITH A BAC OF 0.08 OR MORE ( A Class A Misd).
ANTWAN DARNEL DURHAM, 24 of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT-ORIGINAL CHARGE AUTO THEFT, (A Level 6 Felony).
NOV 14
KYLE DEAN WHITE, 31 of Lowell, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for POSSESSION OF PARAOHERNALIA ( A Level 6 Felony), POSSESSION OR USE OF A LEGAND DRUG OR PRECURSR ( A Level 6 Felony), POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I.II.II OR IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE –SCHEDULE VIOLATION ( A Class C Misd.), and POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (AT LEAST 5 BUT NOT LESS THAN 10 GRAMS (A Level 6 Felony).
NOV 16
MEMORY ANN CARTER, 36, of Kentland was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT- 3 COUNTS OF NEGLECT OF DEPENDANT, (A Level 6 Felony).
RONALD MICHAEL SPIZZIRI, 29 of Brook was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for FALSE INFORMING ( A Level 6 Felony), and DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED (SUS/PRIOR) A Class A Misd.).