NEWTON COUNTY — On Feb. 1, at approximately 3:44 p.m., Newton County Sheriff's Deputy J. Fellmy conducted a traffic stop for a speeding violation on US 41 near St. Rd. 14. Newton County Dispatch advised that the male driver identified as Shaharian P. Clark, 23, of Indianapolis, had an active warrant out of Hendricks County for theft.
Clark was placed in handcuffs for the active warrant. While Clark was speaking with Fellmy and Sgt. Wilson, Clark fled on foot northbound in the southbound lanes of US 41 into oncoming traffic.
Clark was struck by an oncoming vehicle that was trying to avoid the collision with Clark and the deputies. Clark got back up and began to run again, at which time a taser was deployed and Clark was secured. Clark was transported by Newton County EMS to the hospital where he was evaluated and released.
Clark was transported to the Newton County Jail and booked for Resisting Law Enforcement (A misdemeanor).
Assisting agencies were Newton County Dispatch, Indiana Conservation, and Newton County EMS.