JASPER COUNTY — A Lake Village man was arrested for criminal confinement, armed robbery and intimidation on Jan. 17.
Brandon M. Hesh, 33, was taken to the Jasper County Detention Center by deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for an incident that occurred on Jan. 13.
According to police, Hesh drove to a property southeast of Wheatfield and used his vehicle to block another vehicle in a driveway by parking behind it. Hesh then exited his car with a tire iron and threatened to break all the windows out of the victim’s vehicle, claiming the victim owed him money.
When the victim attempted to get out of his car, Hesh shoved him back into the seat and grabbed the ignition keys. He then picked up the victim’s wallet that had fallen out of the vehicle while holding the door closed.
Eventually, Hesh made his way to the back hatch of the victim’s vehicle where he ripped out a “sub box” from inside. The victim attempted to stop Hesh but was pushed to the ground by the suspect, who then fled the scene.
The victim suffered minor injuries to his knee during the altercation.
Hesh has been charged with criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon (Level 3 Felony), armed robbery (Level 3 Felony), intimidation (Level 5 Felony) and battery by means of a deadly weapon (Level 5 Felony).
Police would like to remind the public that arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.