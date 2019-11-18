LAKE VILLAGE — The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burgulary at the AMSTAR Gas Station in Lake Village Saturday night.
According to the sheriff’s department, On Saturday, November 16, 2019 about 8:00PM, a male described as 5’ 5” to 5’ 8” with a slim build, wearing a black trench coat style jacket, dark green stocking cap, mask, jeans and black gloves entered the AMSTAR gas station on CR 300W in Lake Village.
The unknown male demanded money, however no weapon was displayed. It is believed he then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of US currency.
Anyone with information should call Detective M. Rowe 219-474-5661 EXT 3107 or they may call the department’s TIP LINE at 219-234-7014.