KENTLAND - Kentland Police officials are investigating a pair of reports of forced entry into vehicles that occurred November 13.
Kentland Town Marshal Julian Elson said the forced entries resulted in one vehicle being stolen from a garage in town, while the other one reported a theft of a firearm from the vehicle.
Elson said it is too early to say if the two reports are related but the investigations are ongoing. The Marshal also told the Newton County Enterprise that Sheldon Police have also reported some vehicle break-ins recently.
"I want to remind remove important or valuable items from their vehicles and always keep them locked," said Elson.