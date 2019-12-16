SHELDON — Iroquois County was rocked by the news of a double homicide that occurred over the weekend.
Pamela Williams, 54, of Martinton, according to information from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police, was discovered at approximately 7 a.m. Dec. 13 when a passerby noticed an unresponsive female in a ditch southwest of Sheldon. Deputies and Riverside EMS arrived and a found the woman was deceased.
According to the information provided, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators were called to the scene. An autopsy was conducted in Kankakee County.
Brian D. Musk, 50, was found dead the following morning.
According to information from Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police, deputies found Musk deceased after they were called to Milford Auto Parts Saturday morning for a reported burglary.
Sheriff’s investigators and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit technicians processed the scene. An autopsy was completed but the results have not yet been released.
Authorities issued a warrant for suspect in connection with the double homicide early Sunday.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Matthew W. Borden, 43, Melvin, charging him with two counts of first degree murder.
The warrant was issued as a result of homicide investigations Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, according to police reports. Police say throughout the two investigations, Borden was identified as a person of interest.
According to police reports, Borden is also wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for a probation violation. Bond was set at $2,000,000.
The search for Borden was short-lived and ended in a high-speed chase in Colorado.
Borden died after leading Colorado police on a high speed chase Sunday.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police are reporting that Matthew W. Borden, 43, Melvin, died in the Sunday afternoon incident.
According to police report, Colorado State Police located Borden driving a stolen vehicle from Dexter, Iowa, on Colorado Highway 85 near Ault, Colorado.
According to police reports, Borden was killed after leading Colorado State Police on a high speed chase and crashing his vehicle and firing at officers.
Colorado State Police are working with Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Office on the investigation.