NEWTON COUNTY — A Gary man has been arrested for the May 21, 2020 robbery of the Amstar Gas Station in Lake Village.
The Newton County Sheriff's Office state that Randall Syler, 38 years old of Gary, was taken into custody in Porter County on the local charges and was later transported to the Newton County Jail. Syler is being held at the Newton County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
On May 21, 2020 at approximately 12:01p.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a panic alarm from the Amstar gas Station in Lake Village. Management reported that a white male, wearing a medical mask and sock hat had entered the store. The suspect browsed through the store and as the last customer left, the suspect paid for the small items purchased. As the cashier was returning his change, the suspect demanded money from the register and fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.
During the course of the investigation and working with other law enforcement agencies, Syler’s identity was obtained.
A Probable Cause Affidavit was completed for Randall Syler and a warrant was issued for Robbery.