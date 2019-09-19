LINCOLN TOWNSHIP - A domestic disturbance call resulted in a drug arrest the morning of Sept. 19.
According to the Newton County Sheriff's Department, officers responded to a residence in Lincoln Township in regards to a domestic disturbance and possible suicidal subject around 8:54 a.m.
During the course of the investigation, officers checked the residence for the possible suicidal subject, however, were unable to locate her inside. A K9 from the Indiana Department of Natural resources was later able to track the subject (who had left the residence on foot) into the woods. She was found to be unharmed.
While in the residence, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana and located drug paraphernalia in plain view. Consent to search was given by the homeowner at which time approximately 1.3 pounds of Psilocybin (Mushrooms) were located in the house, along with an in-active grow operation.
Michael J. McGarrity, 28 of Roselawn, was arrested on probable cause for Dealing a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession of Paraphernalia.
Assisting agencies included Jasper County Sheriff, Indiana DNR, Newton County EMS, Lincoln Township Fire Department.