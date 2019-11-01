INDIANAPOLIS - Paige Allen was recently selected to receive the Honorary American FFA Degree.
Allen was a part of a group of people who developed the National FFA Veterinary Science Career Development Event. She then became the National Superintendent of that CDE from 2012 to 2017. She has remained as a consultant for the Veterinary Science committee. Paige is the wife of South Newton Agriculture Teacher Darrell Allen.
This award is given to those who advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding personal commitment. The National FFA Organization works to enhance the lives of youth through agricultural education. Without the efforts of highly dedicated individuals, thousands of young people would not be able to achieve the success that, in turn, contributes directly to the overall well-being of the nation.
The Honorary American FFA Degree is an opportunity to recognize those who have gone beyond valuable daily contributions to make an extraordinary long-term difference in the lives of students, inspiring confidence in a new generation of agriculturists. Members of the National FFA Organization’s board of directors approved the nomination.
Allen will receive the award at the 2019 National FFA Convention & Expo during an onstage ceremony on Friday, Nov. 1 in Indianapolis. All recipients will receive a plaque and medal, and their names will be permanently recorded.