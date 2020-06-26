Tuesday, July 7
8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. — Enter projects for Wednesday judging, 4-H Building, Fairgrounds (see list below)
Wednesday, July 8
The following projects will be judged: Cats, Exploring Through Books, Foods, Food Preservation, Microwave, Music, Animal Livestock Poster, Horse & Pony Poster, Veterinary Science Poster, Scrapbook, sewing, Fashion Review, Consumer Clothing, Small Animals, Forestry, Wildlife, Consumer Grains, Geology
Friday, July 10
8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Enter projects for Saturday judging, 4-H Building, Fairgrounds
Saturday, July 11
The following projects will be judged: Any Other Craft, Baskets, Ceramics, Construction Toys, Fine Arts, Leather, Model Craft, Needlecraft, Photography, Barbeque, Aerospace, Beekeeping, Collections, Gift Wrap, Drones, Small Engines, Sportfishing, Woodworking, Cake Decorating, Child Development, Farm Toy Scene, Genealogy, Health, Home Environment, Sports Fitness, Mini 4-H
Monday, July 13
8:00 – 10:00 a.m. – Enter Floriculture, Garden, and Electric projects, 4-H Building, Fairgrounds
Judging for Floriculture, Garden, and Electric projects
7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. – Enter Rabbits
9:00 a.m. – Rabbit Show, Swine Arena
5:30 p.m. – check in for Dog Obedience Show
6:00 p.m. – Dog Obedience Show, Sheep Arena
Tuesday, July 14
6:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – Enter Sheep and Horse and Pony
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Horse and Pony Show, Horse Arena
9:00 a.m. – Sheep Show, Sheep Arena
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Enter Goats
1:00 p.m. – Goat Show, Sheep Arena
Wednesday, July 15
6:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – Enter Swine
9:00 a.m. – Swine Show, Swine Arena
Thursday, July 16
6:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – Enter Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle, Poultry
8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Release Projects from 4-H Building
10:00 a.m. – Beef Show, Sheep Arena
9:00 a.m. – Poultry Show, Swine Arena
2:00 p.m. – Dairy Show, Sheep Arena