The first time I met Forrest Wood was in 1973. Ranger boats was a tiny, but growing boat building business located in Flippin, Arkansas. When we met, Wood was at the same table with Ray Scott the founder of the Bass Angler’s Sportsman Society. B.A.S.S. was only six years old and there was no such thing as a full time, professional bass fisherman. Wood and Scott remained life long friends and I met up with them frequently enough over the years to remain in awe of each.
Today, fishing for bass is as popular as ever, but no two people changed the sport as much as Wood and Scott. Scott for promoting bass fishing as a competitive sport, as well as catapulting both largemouth and smallmouth bass to the top of the popularity list for America’s recreational anglers.
Wood’s Ranger boats were the first boats ever built strictly for one type of sport fishing. They featured a large, fast engine to move anglers around huge impoundments, a forward deck with an electric “trolling” motor and the stability for anglers to safely fish standing up as well as many more bass fishing friendly accoutrements now standard on bass boats and other fishing vessels. Dozens of companies produce “bass boats” these days and thousands of boat owners use them to fish for bass and other species of fish around the world.
Wood also qualified for the first-ever Bassmaster Classic fishing tournament in 1971. The following year, Wood signed a sponsorship deal with the tournament, making Ranger Boats the Classic’s official boat from then until 2000.
I met Forrest and his wife, Nina, several times since and though I can’t say we were close friends, each time we met, our conversations were more like that of chance meetings with familiar fishing friends than casual acquaintences.
I’m sad to say Forrest L. Wood died recently at age 87. The passing of a friend or legendary figure always comes with a sense of loss. But it’s also a time to reflect on a life well lived, my own lucky chance to have known him, just a little, and the knowledge that thousands of people who never met him shared a feeling of loss.
Wood began his outdoor career as a fishing guide on numerous lakes and rivers in Arkansas while maintaining a construction business and a cattle farm. Wood and his wife, Nina, founded Ranger Boats in 1968 and produced his first six boats behind a service station in downtown Flippin.
Wood’s early boats proved popular and his fledgling business grew rapidly, both his name and Ranger Boats soon becoming a familiar name among fishermen across the country. Wood moved production into an old nightclub and by 1970, Ranger Boats had sold 1,200 units. That facility was destroyed by fire in 1971, but Wood salvaged orders from his desk in the building and started over.
Ranger Boats pioneered many of the innovations that are now boating industry standards. Early on, the company led the way to new U.S. Coast Guard flotation standards with the use of additional safety foam flotation material. Ranger also patented the aerated livewell to keep fish alive for release following a tournament. Since that invention, catch and release has become one of the fishing industry’s most successful conservation efforts.
Forrest and Nina sold Ranger Boats in 1987, and the company today is owned by BPS Direct, LLC, which operates the outdoor retail chain, Bass Pro Shops. The business is still headquartered in Flippin, employing over a thousand people at its manufacturing facility. For many years Ranger boats were all made of fiberglass and targeted specifically at the bass fishing market. Ranger now produces both ‘glass and aluminum models as well as pontoon boats and boats geared to the saltwater fishing market.
Wood was a member of the Professional Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, the International Boating Hall of Fame, National Marine Manufacturers Hall of Fame, Legends of the Outdoors Hall of Fame, Arkansas Game and Fish Hall of Fame, Arkansas Walk of Fame, and the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame.
Rest in peace, Forrest Wood. Your family, myself and the rest of the fishing industry will miss you and mourn your loss as the passing of a legend.