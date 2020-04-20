I’m not trying to sell anyone on a firearm made by the Remington Arms Company, but since my favorite shotgun is a Remington, when I see a headline featuring the name of this storied gun maker, I take more than a curious glance at the script under the title. The shotgun I’ve owned the longest, use the most and shoot the best is my Remington Wingmaster 870. When people comment about my shooting or even the “patina” which shows on the barrel and stock of the old gun, I just tell them, “It’s very well trained.”
The headline I saw was about Remington Arms Company renewing their sponsorship of the Boone and Crockett Club through the B&C’s “Trailblazer in Conservation” program. Remington and other Trailblazers in Conservation are investing in the Club’s mission work and are the highest-level partnership available with B&C. Remington is also the exclusive sponsor of the Club’s Fair Chase Yearbook, a photo library of trophies submitted and entered the previous year, mailed to readers each May in the summer issue of Fair Chase magazine. In fact, this year’s publication will feature an exclusive company spotlight article about Remington.
The Boone and Crockett Club is the oldest wildlife conservation organization in the country, and it depends on the support of Trailblazer partners like Remington in order to continue delivering positive results when dealing with the complex conservation issues our country is facing. Remington has an equally long and storied history. I’m sure Boone and Crockett appreciates the continued support of the work to ensure all Americans have the opportunity to hunt and find abundant game.”
Since it was founded by Theodore Roosevelt in 1887, the Boone and Crockett Club has focused on conserving wildlife using scientific management principles, while also promoting the highest ethical standards of fair chase and sportsmanship in hunting. The organization has played a critical role in enacting many of the conservation laws that now serve as the foundation for wildlife management in this country. Trailblazer in Conservation partners like Remington support the Club’s big game records program, conservation policy efforts and outreach supporting recreational hunting as an irreplaceable part of conservation.
Remington is “America’s Oldest Gunmaker,” celebrating a proud tradition of manufacturing firearms for more than 200 years. The company’s rich history of innovation has produced a long line of legendary firearms, many of which (like my shotgun) are the best-selling models of all time. Remington has also maintained its commitment to conservation efforts and funding sound game management practices through its support of organizations like the Boone and Crockett Club.
Remington’s Director of Marketing said this, “There is no organization that is more dedicated to conservation and preserving our hunting heritage than the Boone and Crockett Club. We are proud and honored to support an organization that does so much for wildlife, habitat and the great passion of fair chase hunting. We look forward to continuing our support of the Club’s mission of conservation, wildlife management, hunting ethics and sportsmanship.”
Other companies that support the Boone and Crockett Club as Trailblazers in Conservation are Advanced Telemetry Systems, Bass Pro Shops, Buck Knives, Bushnell, Ripcord Rescue Insurance, SITKA Gear, Under Armour and YETI.
After being founded by Teddy Roosevelt, the Boone and Crockett Club quickly grew to be the lead conservation organization in North America. As such, it helped to establish the principles of wildlife and habitat conservation, hunter ethics, as well as many of the institutions, expert agencies, science, and funding mechanisms for conservation. Its contributions include enlarging and protecting Yellowstone, and establishing Glacier and Denali national parks, founding the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service and National Wildlife Refuge System, the Pittman-Robertson and Lacey Acts, creating the Federal Duck Stamp program, and developing the framework for modern game laws.
The B&C Club continues to be the leader in the hunter-conservationist community through its work in conservation policy, research and education programs at major universities, hunter ethics, and collaboration with similarly focused organizations. The Club is headquartered in Missoula, Montana. For details, visit www.boone-crockett.org.