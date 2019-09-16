It doesn’t matter what sport a person is pursuing, if it involves hitting a target, longer is more challenging. In basketball, arching the ball through the hoop at three-point range is more difficult than a lay-up. In golf, hitting a 20-foot putt is hard, a 20-inch putt is a “gimme.” It’s true with field goals in football, long throws in baseball and in shooting sports, it’s harder to hit the bullseye at a long distance than to be on target when it’s closer. That’s why golfers take lessons from pros and football players take instruction from coaches.
If you are a shooter or a hunter who would like to be able to extend your shooting range and be able to hit more distant targets or shoot your new deer rifle confidently at longer ranges, maybe you just need to go to school.
Across the country, just a few such schools exist. There are plenty of places where shooters can learn gun safety and many more where a shooter can practice to become a better shot at normal distances. When it comes to making “American Sniper” type shots at targets a quarter mile away, a half mile or farther, practice doesn’t make perfect.
For those long shots, a shooter needs to learn special skills and be coached by experts. Trying to learn by simply blasting away at far distant targets is futile.
Outdoor Solutions Hunting and Fishing Destinations understood this and has been operating Long Range Shooting Schools in Texas and Utah for a number of years. Several sessions are held in each location, each year. “Solutions” just announced a new location in central Michigan will be added to their line-up beginning next April.
“Following an upsurge in demand in 2019, we have made more classes available for 2020 and opened up a new location in Michigan for our clients in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions,” said Outdoor Solutions Founder, Greg Ray. “We are looking forward to another great year of helping shooters and hunters get the most from their gear.”
Many shooters think they need to spend thousands of dollars on custom rifles equipped with equally expensive optics and other features to be able to hit targets at extreme ranges. They are wrong.
“Shooters don’t need an expensive $10,000 custom rifle setup to consistently shoot precise shots out to 1,000 yards,” said Ray. “Each one of our students will hit the 1,000-yard target during the first day using standard rifles, optics and ammunition. It’s great to see their smiles when they hear the ringing of steel as their bullet hits the target downrange.”
Outdoor Solutions has partnered with Remington, ZEISS and Advanced Armament to provide all the gear needed, including Hornady ammunition.
The two-day classes focus on reconfirming shooting basics, teaching proper shooting techniques and highlighting the limitations of both the hunter and equipment. The classes include bench shooting, in-field practical shooting, how to correctly use optics, creating a range card and using a ballistic app for their equipment combination.
Outdoor Solutions’ instructors are highly qualified with years of experience in teaching with backgrounds in military and law enforcement. Instructors present the information in easy-to-understand presentations that are not overwhelming or confusing. Class sizes are kept low for a high instructor-to-student ratio with plenty of one-on-one time. Whether you are just a recreational shooter who want’s to extend your ability or a hunter who wants to be ethically able to put the crosshairs on distant game, a session at an Outdoor Solutions Long Range Shooting School will improve your skills and up your confidence.
The new Michigan location is near Big Rapids, an easy, half-day drive for people from our area. The classes include transportation to and from the lodge, food and beverages, three-nights lodging and two days of training. Days are filled with learning and practicing newly learned skills while evenings are casual and spent relaxing and discussing the day’s events. As the spring classes begin to fill up, Outdoor Solutions may schedule new dates available to book. The current school schedule and other information about Outdoor Solutions can be found at www.outdoorsolutionscorp.com.