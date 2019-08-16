Ever hear someone advise you to stop talking or whisper when you are fishing because the noise would scare the fish? It can happen, though it isn’t talking or whistling noises angles need to eliminate. Quiet talking or even loud shouting between you and your fishing partner will likely be ignored. Sound waves traveling through the air don’t penetrate into the water very well.
Voices can’t be heard by fish more than a few feet away, but noises like the scraping of a tackle box across the deck, a clattering anchor chain, dropping a pair of pliers onto the floor of an aluminum boat, banging of an oar or even the slapping of waves on the hull can send gamefish scurrying. It’s these direct noises fish can hear the best and it’s these sounds anglers should try hardest to eliminate.
Just as sounds fade with distance through the air, distance makes a difference underwater, as well. However, the sounds described above actually travel farther under water than they would through the air. Generally speaking, the shallower or closer to the boat a person is fishing, the better a silent approach will pay off.
Start out by always wearing rubber-soled shoes. Most anglers wear some sort of athletic shoe for comfort, if nothing else, and rubber soles make perfect sense to give better traction on damp docks and decks. You may never have thought of your shoes as being stealthy but they can be.
If you use oars, wrap cloth or plastic tubing around the oarlock pin to dampen the sound and make sure the oarlocks are lubricated. In a pinch a spritz of insect repellant or dab of sunscreen will do the job almost as well as oil or grease.
A lure or sinker dropped on the bottom of the boat will send warning vibes to any gamefish lurking nearby. Aluminum boats tend to transmit noise more than boats made of other materials, but sounds can and do transmit through fiberglass or wooden hulls.
A layer of carpet on the floor of the boat will help immeasurably. Any kind of carpet will work for noise prevention, but a better choice is a thin pile marine carpet made specifically for use in boats. Marine carpeting is waterproof, deadens sound very well and doesn’t have a closed loop yarn guaranteed to grab and hold every hook which comes in contact with it.
As a general rule, fish are most nervous when they are present in clear, shallow water. Anglers entering a shallow cove on a calm morning should cut their engine and let the boat glide to within fishing distance of where they think the fish are holding. It isn’t just gasoline-powered motors that can be heard either, electric trolling motors, though not as noisy or usually as bothersome to fish as an outboard, can set up a drone and spook nervous fish. If you are wondering if your electric troller is scaring fish, try drifting with the wind or quietly paddling within casting distance and see if that makes a difference.
It’s not only fish in secluded coves or those present on shallow flats which are noise-shy. While those situations do call for extra noise-caution, underwater cameras and reports from divers tell of catfish, deep-feeding walleyes and other fish on deep structure reacting to and moving away from foreign sounds when fishermen above are being less than stealthy.
Some noise is always going to be present when you are fishing and all noise isn’t going to spook all the fish all the time. Being noisy might or might not hurt. Being quiet won’t ever hurt. A successful fishing trip is often the result of paying attention to little details. Simple precautions like keeping a tackle box closed (and shutting the lid quietly), positioning it where it’s not going to be kicked or slid around the deck of the boat, stowing loose items in storage compartments or secured with elastic straps or Velcro can be the difference between lots of fish or none. It won’t be the key every time but keep the noise level down as much as possible and you’ll often spend more time fighting fish and less time casting for them.