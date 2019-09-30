Shooting guns is one of the safest recreational activities in which a person can participate. It’s far more dangerous to play golf, tennis, go bowling or ride a horse. Realistically, the biggest danger to shooters is the long term affect on their hearing if they shoot without using hearing protection.
Most avid shooters, especially people who regularly shoot clays or bang away at target ranges wear muff-style ear protectors rather than inexpensive foam earplugs. Is that because the insertable foam earplugs are less effective than the ear muff style? Not in the least.
When fitted and worn properly, single-use foam earplugs provide some of the best protection against noise-induced hearing loss. Unfortunately, many shooting enthusiasts don’t follow the manufacturer’s instructions on the packaging and fail to insert foam earplugs correctly. What? They are earplugs! You cram ‘em in your ears and start blasting away. What kind of idiot needs instructions?
I’m not calling anyone and idiot; but still, an improper fit compromises protection and can lead to hearing loss. So read on.
First, realize disposable earplugs come in two shapes generally called T-shaped and Bell-shaped. Some come as separate plugs for each ear while others have a cord connecting the pair to allow them to be used, removed and just dangle from the neck — handy for when they need to be reinserted and used later when a person resumes active fire.
If I have a choice (and don’t have my shooting muffs along) I personally like the T-shaped ones (easier for my stubby fingers to grip) and will choose the ones strung together. Both T and bell styles work equally well. Honeywell Howard Leight is a very popular brand, offers both styles and offers these tips for using their products correctly.
Many brands are one size fits all, but are really, “one size fits many.” HHL actually produces two sizes — the one called Super Leight is designed for adults with average-to-larger ear canals, while Leight Plugs and Women’s Super Leight Plugs are designed for people with smaller ear canals, particularly women and youths.
Whether you use these or select some other brand, the use instructions for all of them is similar.
- Step one: Pinch the plug between a finger and thumb and roll the entire earplug between them. As the plug is squeezed it will compress, sort of like pinching dough or putty. Form it into a narrow, crease-free cylinder.
- Step two: Quickly insert the squished earplug inside the ear canal. I find it easiest to use my right hand to insert the plug in my right ear and my left hand to stick the plug in my left ear. I find it doubly helpful when inserting the right earplug, to reach over my head with my left hand, grab the top of my ear and pull my ear up and back while pushing in the plug. Insert with left and pull from the top with right when inserting plug for the left ear. I don’t know if the “push, pull” opens the ear canal a little bit or straightens it, but the insertions go easier.
- Step three: Keep the finger inserting the plug on the outer end of the plug for several seconds. This allows the compressed earplug material, once not being squeezed, time to expand and form to the contours of the ear canal.
When properly fitted, the outside end of the earplugs should not be visible or just slightly visible to someone looking at the person wearing them from the front. If one or both earplugs do not seem to be fitted properly, remove, re-squeeze and re-insert.
Want to give it a test? In a noisy environment, with earplugs inserted, cup your hands over your ears and release. The sound you hear with your hand on or off your ear should not be significantly different.
- Step four — removal: Gently twist earplug while slowly pulling in an outward motion for removal. Though the plugs are advertised as “single-use” they can be used, pulled out and reinserted several times in one shooting session. Give each a quick check for dirt or damage. Discard and use a new pair if you feel any sand or other crumbs of material on them when re-rolling them prior to insertion. For proper hygiene, discard single-use earplugs after use.