The hottest months of the year are here and anglers must make adjustments if they want to continue catching fish during the challenging dog days of August and September. In most lakes locating the depth of the thermocline should be the first priority when fishing in the heat.
Longer days and the higher sun angle of late spring warms the upper layers of both natural lakes and reservoirs. In the summer, most lakes stratify by temperature. The thermocline is the zone where the warmer, oxygenated upper layers of the lake’s waters mix with the oxygen-depleted, colder water layers below. It’s a simple fact of physics, warm water floats on cold water but in deep lakes the switch from warm surface to cold depths isn’t gradual. It’s more like oil floating on water.
Fish rely on the oxygen dissolved in the water to breathe. Finding oxygen is not a problem in the top layer of the lake where surface water comes in contact with the air and remains oxygen rich. Under the thermocline, there’s very little dissolved oxygen so fishing deep below the thermocline is a waste of time.
In natural lakes, you’ll need some sort of temperature probe to find the level at which warm water floats on the colder, oxygen depleted water underneath. There are many of these oxygen sensors available at many price points depending on the complexity of the unit.
Fishermen heading for large reservoirs have an easier way to find what’s going on down under. The Louisville District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides a helpful online page: https://www.lrl.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Water-Information/Water-Quality-Data/. This website provides the location of the thermocline in lakes they control. Click on the lake you are interested in and select “Most Recent Lake Profile.”
There’s a graph and a simple chart on the page. It’s easy to spot the thermocline on the graph where the dissolved oxygen levels go quickly from near zero to normal summer levels. On the chart, the right-hand column shows the amount of dissolved oxygen in the water at various depths.
Water fertility and clarity play a role in the location of the thermocline. When I wrote this column, the thermocline on southern Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky reservoirs with relatively clear water, such as Cave Run in Kentucky have a deep thermocline at about 20 feet. At central Indiana’s Lake Monroe, the thermocline is only about 12 feet. Monroe is much shallower and fertile but for fishermen, that shallow thermocline concentrates the fish and keeps them within easy reach of fishermen.
Smart anglers fishing the mid-depth reservoirs should probe structures from at or above the level of the thermocline in the lake they are fishing. Areas such as points that extend out into the lake, submerged humps or channel ledges are where fish like catfish, bass, even crappies and other panfish will be concentrated. Don’t overlook locations with ambush cover just above the thermocline, such as a sunken tree-top, stump field or in flooded timber.
In lakes where white bass, stripers and hybrid stripers are found, the fish are normally feeding on shad. The shad schools don’t necessarily relate to structure areas and may be found nearly anywhere and so can the open water predators keying in on them. However, the fact the “healthy” water is only 10 or 15 feet deep narrows eliminates a lot of the deeper water where these fish are apt to be at other times of the year.
Do not forget the basics of fishing. Predator fish hang out where there is food. Shad like to follow channels. Points near the channel or any cover along the channel ledge are money spots at this time of year.
Jigs slowly crawled across the point or along the channel ledge draw strikes. Points with stumps or chunk rock hold the most fish. Try a variety of lures, from topwater baits on quiet mornings to jigs and plastics through out the day.
To beat the heat, try night-stalking the fish in the lake you are visiting. Often, after dark is when the fish feed most during the heat of the summer. That’s another story for another time.