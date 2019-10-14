In a column earlier this year I explained about how many deep lakes and reservoirs stratify into distinct temperature layers in the warm months of the year with the coldest water in the depths and warmest on the top and how that can affect where to fish. Stratification is a summer occurrence which breaks down in the fall. When it does, it’s called the “fall turn-over” and that affects fishing just as much as the lake layering up in the summer months.
Fall fishing patterns are now developing on Midwestern lakes and deep ponds. The thermocline, the temperature boundary between warm, surface water and the decidedly cooler water deep down will start to break down as soon as the surface water temperatures above the ‘cline falls to the temperature of the water below.
Anglers can often see the thermocline on their sonars. The echo sounder doesn’t measure temperatures, but quite often zooplankton will accumulate in this transition zone and tiny minnows and young of the year gamefish which eat they plankton or minnows are there, as well. That’s what shows on the sonar screen.
Water becomes more dense as it gets cooler until it reaches 39 degrees. That’s why (above 39 degrees) warm water floats on cold water, just like hot air rising, or your cool, air conditioned air collecting in your basement. The coldest water in the lake eventually sinks to the bottom.
Cold nights and cloudy days allows the surface water to shed heat and become cooler. Cooler, today, even colder tomorrow and once the surface water becomes cooler than the water on the bottom, it sinks. Or perhaps it’s the now warmer bottom water becoming more buoyant and bobbing to the surface. Either way, the process destroys the thermocline and once that happens the fish will be able to return to the deepest parts of the lakes, if that’s where they want to be.
When this happens in the fall it is called “turn-over”, which oxygenates the entire water column and gets it ready for winter with the maximum amount of oxygen in the water. In the summer, in many lakes, the oxygen gets quickly depleted below the thermocline and becomes a no-fish zone.
Fall fishing patterns really don’t start to kick in until the thermocline disappears in the deep lakes. Shallow lakes and shallow bays of larger lakes don’t have a thermocline so the fall feeding activity improves as the waters cool. Bass, walleyes and other species are able to feed for longer periods of time and will be able to expand the depth range where they are able to search for food.
Water in most lakes usually becomes much clearer unless fall rains wash turbid runoff into the lake. Algae and other plankton dies off fast when water temperatures start to drop.
The spring hatches of minnows have been living in the shallowest cover in the lakes all summer. Once the algae begins to die, the minnows lose the cover provided by the algae bloom in the water, which makes them more vulnerable to gulls, terns and other birds.
The minnows gather into larger schools when they leave the shallows and head for deeper water, where the hungry predator fish instinctively awaiting their arrival. Anglers can see the big schools of minnows on sonar and know that in a “healthy lake,” there should be predators there to feed on the minnows at some point during the day.
Getting the right presentation is always important. The better the fish are biting, the more ways there will be to catch fish. It’s important to experiment and try try different lures, colors and tactics to find combinations that catch fish best.
It doesn’t have to be big changes. Sometimes several little details can make the difference between getting a few bites and finding something the fish will inhale to the back of their throat. Many of the lures anglers use during the winter for ice fishing will work during the fall.
These include different types of jigging spoons, several styles of jigging minnows and even blade baits often used for vertical fishing both gamefish and panfish.
Understanding the fall turnover and adapting can make your late fall fishing the best time of the year.