There’s never a time or place in our area a motorist shouldn’t have some concern about a deer bolting out into the road or highway. It can happen in any season, at any time of the day and just about any place other than the parking lot at McDonald’s. (A check of the records would probably find a case or two where a deer/vehicle collision did occur at a McDonald’s.)
Though a deer/vehicle collision could occur anywhere, anytime; there are certainly places, times and seasons when these incidents become more prevalent. More than 40% of crashes involving deer in the Midwest occur in October, November and December — with November being the highest-risk
Autumn is the peak season for deer vs. vehicle crashes and for a variety of reasons. Understanding the reasons a driver could suddenly find a deer in striking distance of their car or pick-up could give motorists just enough extra vigilance to avoid an unfortunate situation for both driver and the deer.
- It’s a simple equation, more deer equals more problems. The deer population is at it’s annual peak in the fall months. By spring, the hunting seasons are over, Mother Nature’s annual cull of weak, aged and diseased individuals is over and the population is a low ebb. In late spring the fawns are born and grow quickly. By fall, the peak accident season, the deer population has been replenished.
- In our area every doe deer will produce one or two fawns in May or June. The young deer stay close to their mother all summer and rely, for the most part, on the ability of their mother to keep them safe when crossing roads or highways. By fall, the young deer are “teenagers” and just as human teens naturally spend more time on their own and unsupervised, so do nearly full grown, but still young deer. Not only is the total number of deer at its peak, so is the number of deer which are rookie “wanderers.”
- What would happen if suddenly, all the buildings, trees, roads and most other familiar landmarks where you live were suddenly erased? You’d be somewhat lost. For young deer, especially, their forests in our area includes both woodlands and “cornlands.” To a deer, a corn field is just a large forest, a place to roam, hide and feed.
Then a giant machine comes through and their “world” is drastically disrupted. Once the corn -forests are gone, the deer have to travel more and farther to find food, shelter and other needs. Those travels increasingly take them across roads and highways.
- While all this is happening, so does the breeding season for deer. These natural urges cause the buck deer to travel far, expand their range in search of does and the travels come at odd times of the day. Female deer are also more active to seek out lovelorn bucks; or more often, to avoid them.
- Now add what has to seem to the deer to be an army of hunters invading their territory. Any experienced deer hunter can tell tales of how well deer can detect their presence and how the habits of the deer change once the season opens. Most of the time, hunter activity makes deer extra attentive, but it might take their attention away from highway dangers.
Drivers should remember at least one important tip — “don’t veer for deer.” Though a person’s first instinct when facing a deer suddenly in the road ahead is to swerve, doing so could cause loss of control of the vehicle and increase the severity of a crash. Hitting a deer is bad. Hitting most anything else on or near the road is usually worse.
Be aware of your surroundings and pay attention to deer crossing signs. They were put there for a reason.
Scan the sides of the road for eye shine – the reflection of headlights in the deer’s eyes.
I’ve found when I see deer in my headlights ahead, flipping repeatedly from high to low beam can help get the deer moving out of my way.
Slow down when a deer is spotted. They often travel in groups, so spotting one often means others are in the same area. Take another look at the title of this column and remember, this is the time of year the deer get frisky.