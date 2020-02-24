Fishing can be as simple as heading to a pond with little more than a pole, hook, line and can of worms, and if you are like many fisher-folks, that simplicity is a part of the fun. But it’s easy to make fishing more complicated. Add some alternative tackle, a seat to make your sitting and waiting more comfortable, insect repellent and on and on until it requires a truck load of fishing stuff to make a day seem complete.
When I think of kayak fishing, I think of a style of fishing which is almost as simple as the pole, line and lawnchair angler. What’s more simple than a one-person boat, propelled by paddles or pedals silently floating around the edge of a lake or down a quiet stream? I’ll tell you what’s more complicated, it’s a fully decked out kayak like my friend, Kristine Fischer uses to make a living as a professional fisher-lady.
“I regard my kayak as a downsized bass boat that happens to afford stealth-access to untouched fishing spots. For me, it serves as my mobile fishing office.” For Hobie kayak pro Fischer and countless expert ‘yakers, outfitting their fishing rides distills down to space management and accessibility.
“In short,” Kristine continued, “it boils down to how fast can I find and grab that particular hot bait, check out my electronics or access needed tools efficiently.”
If you are like one of the millions of people with a limited amount of office space, whether at home or at work, you know every little gadget, doodad and device — from your computer screen, mouse and iPhone all the way down to your favorite pencil, must lie within arm’s reach at all times. Preferably, you can snatch it without getting up or falling out of your chair.
That’s one of the first things I noticed about Fischer’s Hobie Pro Angler 14. Every element of its design has been intelligently positioned to maximize space and allow for optimal convenience. But the kayak’s also been engineered to allow for customization. Hobie understands every angler wants to trick their ride with different gear, be that electronics, rod holders, tackle storage and other essentials.”
Fischer’s “office” is fitted with Hobie’s H-Rail system, which serves both as a convenient kayak handle and as a robust mounting base for an array of accessories along either side of the boat. Adjustability is crucial to customizing a kayak to the needs of an individual angler or to allow quick alteration to different fishing areas or fishing conditions. The H-Rail lets the user quickly attach, remove and adjust all the essential ‘yak accessories.
A few turns of a thumb screw allows positioning sonar units, a GoPro or an Aqua-Vu underwater camera along with horizontal rod racks, upright rod holders, as well as cup holders and tackle bins. Fischer utilizes every square inch of her boat through immaculate rigging and customizing. Fischer pointed out one particularly valuable accessory adaptation. “I use a paddle holder connected via 1-inch RAM ball to secure my landing net,” explains the tournament winning champ. “Instead of holding a paddle, I use it to keep my net resting up in the front of my kayak where it’s out of my way but easy to reach.”
“The storage space in these boats will blow you away,” adds Fischer, who admits to carrying a load of tackle, and up to 14 rods a day. “I can carry 12 rods—2 per slot, 6 per side—in the built-in rod racks on my Pro Angler. I like that they’re horizontal so I can sneak under bridges and trees without worrying about snapping tips.”
Another increasingly important piece of on-board electronics used by anglers is a Power-Pole Micro. The downsized Power-Pole rides astern and pins the kayak in place in up to 8-feet of water, which is especially handy for achieving perfect positioning in windy conditions.
“Everything is powered by a single lithium 23-amp battery, which is half the weight of a comparable sealed lead acid battery. It keeps me juiced up for up to sixteen hours straight—either a really full day on the water or two or three normal days of fishing. The battery can fit into either the front hatch or right under my seat, secured in place with zip ties.”
If you are getting into kayak angling for it’s simplicity, that’s great. But realize, it could just be a starting point.