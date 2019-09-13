RENSSELAER - October 9 is Spotlight on Seniors Day in Jasper and Newton Counties. Purdue Extension, along with Franciscan Health and the County Health Departments are hosting the second annual Senior Expo at the Jasper County Fairgrounds.
All area residents over 55 are invited to attend this morning of health, information and a general good time. Come fasting and ready for free screening provided by Franciscan Health Rensselaer. The hospital will be ready at 7:00 AM to check blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure as well as bone density, height, weight and BMI. They will also provide information on a variety of services the hospital provides locally and throughout the system.
Walgreens will again be providing information and influenza injections for everyone with a Medicare card. The pharmacist will also be available to answer any questions.
Over thirty local businesses, services and agencies will be present in the West Building to visit with the public, answer questions and help everyone learn more about what is available to make their lives easier. There will also be an area of organizations who would welcome volunteers serving the needs of the community.
Throughout the morning there will be classes in the upper level of the Community Building.
- At 8:00 AM Kristen Williams, Senior Outreach Coordinator with the Indiana Attorney General will be discussing “Everything You ever wanted to Know about Consumer Protection and Scam Prevention”. Today there are several scams that target unsuspecting seniors. Kristen will help you to be able to identify these scams and learn how to protect yourself.
- At 9:00 AM Ryan Washburn, an attorney with Senior and Adult Guardian Advocates, Kentland will be discussing “Warning Signs of Self Neglect: What to Do”. Sometimes seniors and others are, for a variety of reasons, slipping into a period of self-neglect. If there is little or no contact with family the decline may not be noticed until a major problem occurs. Mr. Washburn’s presentation will help neighbors, friends, ministers and others to know the signs of self-neglect to watch for in individuals they know.
- Driving can become an issue for older persons. Chris Scheurich, Director of Rehabilitation at Franciscan Hospital, Rensselaer will host a discussion at 10:00 AM on the topic of “Family Conversations with Older Drivers” and help family members or friends learn ways to discuss driving with an older family member.
- At 11:0 0 AM the final class will be presented by Abbie Parmele, Certified Healing Touch Practitioner, on methods of healing touch and the benefits of touch and movement for all persons.
Seniors are encouraged to attend the event, visit the Health Fair early to get their screenings, stop by the breakfast area for a light breakfast then spend time with the vendors, attend the classes of their choice and get their flu shot before they continue to enjoy their day. Please follow the signs and enter through the West Building. There is ample handicapped parking available.