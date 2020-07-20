WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial continues to expand as an organization by making healthcare needs more accessible for the community. IMH has opened a brand new outpatient pharmacy on the ground floor of the hospital.
“The pharmacy staff is grateful we can now provide affordable prescription medications and over the counter products to all members of the community. Our new location will be more convenient for people wanting to pick up a quick prescription refill, visiting one of our on campus clinics, or the Emergency Department,” says Michael Sandsmark, PharmD, Director of Iroquois Memorial Hospital Pharmacy. “We offer many other services to our patients including free same-day prescription delivery, medication-therapy management, and Medicare Part D plan comparisons. If you have to visit the hospital, we also offer bedside delivery of your medications before you even leave the hospital. This eliminates the need to make another stop on the way home after surgery or discharge from the hospital. We hope this service helps patients recover at home faster and reduces the burden on caregivers.”
Although the new pharmacy makes it more convenient for patients to easily pick up their prescriptions, medication is still able to be delivered to Watseka, Milford, Sheldon, Crescent City, Gilman, and other surrounding communities. The cutoff time for prescription orders will be 9:30 am. If a prescription is ordered after the cutoff time, it will be delivered the following day. Prescriptions will be delivered between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:00 pm Monday through Friday.
The IMH Pharmacy opened to the general public in August of 2019 to better serve the needs of the community. The pharmacy accepts most major insurance providers. For patients without any prescription insurance or for patients with exceedingly high prescription drug costs, the IMH pharmacy specializes in using various programs and services to decrease prescription expenses. The pharmacy is open Monday – Friday 6:30 am to 5 pm and 6:30 am to 3 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. You do not have to be a current patient of IMH to use the IMH Pharmacy.