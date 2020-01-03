WATSEKA - Back in late October, Iroquois Memorial Hospital welcomed a new provider, Dr. Rodney Alford. Dr. Alford joined the IMH Multi-Specialty Physicians Clinic team, specializing in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. He has been practicing Internal Medicine and Pediatrics for over 30 years. In 1996, he was selected by the American Hospital Association and the American Medical Association in conjunction with the Positive Medicine Project as one of "The 50 Most Positive Doctors in America.” Not only is Dr. Rodney Alford certified in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics by Cook County Hospital, but also in Intensive Advance Training by Medical Aesthetics and Laser Therapeutics and has his Master’s in Business Administration from Olivet Nazarene University.
In 2003, Dr. Alford became one of 56 National Thomas Jefferson Award recipients by the American Institute for Public Service and later received the highest award for Public Service given to a U.S. Citizen, the “Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award”. Dr. Rodney Alford has been honored by Kankakee County officially naming October 23, 2003 as “Dr. Rodney S Alford Day". Dr. Rodney Alford is now accepting patients of all ages at the IMH MSP Clinic in Watseka, Illinois.
IMH welcomes all community members to meet Dr. Rodney Alford at an Open House in the IMH Lobby on Wednesday, January 15th, 2019 from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM.
About Iroquois Memorial Hospital
Serving more than 50,000 people annually in east-central Illinois and west-central Indiana, Iroquois Memorial Hospital (IMH) is a 25-bed hospital located in Watseka, Illinois. The hospital facility is comprised of clinical and diagnostic services dedicated to providing high quality health care services to the community. These services include but are not limited to an Emergency Room, full service OR suites, an inpatient care unit, therapy services, advanced medical imaging, Home Health, and Hospice Care. The hospital operates rural health clinics in Watseka, IL, Gilman, IL, Milford, IL, and Kentland, IN. The hospital also operates a skilled nursing facility, Iroquois Resident Home, which is attached to the hospital property. Visit iroquoismemorial.com, Facebook.com/imhrh, LinkedIn.com/iroquoismemorialhospital,Twitter.com/imh, Instagram.com/imh, Imhblog.info, and Google.com/iroquoismemorialhospital for more information.