WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital will be holding their Know Your Numbers Lab Fair June 15th through June 20th from 7:00 am to 10:00 am.
“Iroquois Memorial Hospital is taking the necessary precautions to keep our patients safe as the health and wellness of our patients are our top priority,” says Jacquie Scurlock, BS MLT (ASCP) IMH Laboratory Director. ”The Know Your Numbers Lab Fair is a way to help keep you well and knowledgeable about your health at a discounted rate.”
IMH provides a $45 blood panel with health screenings as well additional screenings such as, but not limited to, thyroid, PSA, glycohemoglobin, vitamin D and hepatitis C.
To “Know Your Numbers” stop by the IMH Outpatient Registration in the main lobby June 15th through June 20th and let the IMH registration desk know that you would like the $45 blood panel or any other screening you may want. A payment of cash, check or most major credit cards are needed at the time of registration. No insurance claims are filed. It is recommended to fast for 10 to 12 hours before the visit for the most accurate results if you plan to have a blood panel. All test results will be mailed directly to the patient and faxed to the registered healthcare provider.
For more information, please call MaryKay Lavicka, Outreach Director, at 815.432.7960 or email marykay.lavicka@imhrh.org.