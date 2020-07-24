WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital is still doing their part to organize events for the community while making sure they are sticking with the CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
Iroquois Memorial Hospital will be hosting a Community Health Walk on Tuesday, August 11th from 3pm-6pm. The walk will first be kicked off by IMH Pharmacy’s Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 2:30pm, followed by an open house until 6pm.
The IMH Community Health Walk will begin on the west side of the parking lot, near the HR building, go through Legion Park, and end at the main entrance to the hospital, on the east side of the parking lot. There will be tables set up at every quarter mile marker with staff for participants to talk with and ask questions, as well as various handouts and goodies. The participants will also get to enter into a raffle at the registration table at the start of the mile for a chance to win one of four great prizes.
Once the participants have completed the mile, they will be able to proceed into the new outpatient pharmacy’s open house. The open house will consist of premade, COVID-19 safe snack cups, and a tour of the new pharmacy, where you will receive a goody bag. Guests are welcome to stay and ask questions. They are also not required to participate in the IMH Community Health Walk to enter the open house.
IMH is also making sure they are following the CDC guidelines with this event. All staff at tables will be wearing masks and they are encouraging people to keep a safe, six feet distance from each other. Bill Baker, Iroquois Memorial Hospital’s Infection Control Director, will also be standing at the registration table to give out COVID-19 information and hand sanitizer. Anyone who enters the open house will have to wear a mask and will have their temperature taken upon arrival.