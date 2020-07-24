Watseka — Iroquois Memorial Hospital is still doing their part to organize events for the community while making sure they are sticking with the CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
In order to still teach kids first aid, IMH is hosting a First Aid Safety Virtual Kids Camp! You can pick up your child's free First Aid Safety Kit at any of IMH’s four clinics, conveniently located in Watseka, Gilman, Milford, or Kentland. There will then be a piece of paper inside with a link to go watch the First Aid Safety Virtual Kids Camp. The link will contain a video with Iroquois Memorial Hospital’s very own Pediatrician, Dr. Rodney Alford, explaining what’s in the First Aid Safety Kit, demonstrating how to properly use it, and going over various other first aid tips.
Visit imhrh.org to find the address of a clinic near you and pick up your child’s free First Aid Safety Kit. Supplies are limited, first come first serve, so hurry in! Iroquois Memorial Hospital is dedicated to serving our community, especially in these hard times. The First Aid Safety Virtual Kids Camp is a fun, COVID-19 friendly event for you and your child to enjoy and learn from.