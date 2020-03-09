WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce the arrival of a new podiatrist. Dr. Johnnie Lewis, D.P.M. He is a self-employed podiatrist and is now accepting patients at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. He has been a healthcare medical professional maintaining a successful private practice for over 26 years where he provides patient care services in various settings including, inpatient and outpatient clinics as well as private hospitals and clinics.
Dr. Lewis studied at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Zoology. He then went on to Temple University College of Podiatric Medicine in Philadelphia, PA, where he earned his Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine. Dr. Lewis earned his Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery Residency Diploma at ST. Louis Deaconess Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
“I am committed and dedicated to meet my responsibilities as a podiatric physician. Over my 25 years of practice I have learned the value of creating a healthy partnership with my patients, that ensures individualized treatment plans, the ability for patients to make informed decisions that lead to better outcome and higher satisfaction rates. My dedication to research and education keeps me informed and up to date with cutting edge technology”, says Dr. Lewis. Dr. Johnnie Lewis is now accepting patients at the Iroquois Memorial Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine in Watseka, Illinois.
Appointments can be made by calling 815-432-7722 and requesting an appointment with him at the IMH Specialty Clinic.