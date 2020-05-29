WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospice is proud to welcome Dr. Rodney Alford to the team as the Hospice Medical Director. Dr. Alford started this position on May 1st, 2020.
“I have a strong commitment to the mind, body, and spiritual health of the families I help to care for”, says Dr. Rodney Alford, New Hospice Medical Director. My new role as Hospice Medical Director is consistent with my personal health care purpose and vision. I truly believe that hospice care is compassionate care beyond cure. In the continuum of life and death we must be able to care for those individuals and their families to allow for the comfortable transition from life to the afterlife. I am proud, honored, and blessed to be a part of this team of excellent, compassionate, skilled, and dedicated staff of hospice health care providers and volunteers. I look forward to serving as a valuable leader and team member of this most vital service to our communities.”
Dr. Rodney Alford joined the IMH Multi-Specialty Physicians Clinic team back in October of 2019, specializing in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. He has been practicing Internal Medicine and Pediatrics for almost 35 years. In 1996, he was selected by the American Hospital Association and the American Medical Association in conjunction with the Positive Medicine Project as one of "The 50 Most Positive Doctors in America.” Not only was Dr. Rodney Alford trained in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, but he also has received intensive advanced training in Medical Aesthetics and Laser Therapeutics. He also earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Olivet Nazarene University.
In 2003, Dr. Alford became one of 56 National Thomas Jefferson Award recipients by the American Institute for Public Service and later received the highest award for Public Service given to a U.S. Citizen, the “Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award”. Dr. Rodney Alford has been honored by Kankakee County officially naming October 23, 2003 as “Dr. Rodney S Alford Day".
Dr. Rodney Alford will continue accepting patients of all ages at the IMH MSP Clinic in Watseka, Illinois.