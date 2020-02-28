WATSEKA – Iroquois Memorial Hospital (IMH), an east-central Illinois-based hospital serving patients throughout the central Illinois and west central Indiana regions, announced that IMH clinical providers are collaborating with oncology specialists at Cancer Treatment Centers of America Chicago (CTCA) to offer advanced oncology care to area residents. Patients receive coordinated care from both IMH and CTCA providers. In addition, clinical telemedicine services connect patients via real-time videoconferencing to CTCA® oncologists for regular visits close to home.
CTCA Chicago’s Bruce Gershenhorn, DO, medical oncologist and Director of the Lung Cancer Center, Eugene Ahn, MD, medical oncologist and Medical Director of Clinical Research and Chevon Rariy, MD, endocrinologist, Medical Director of Endocrinology and Telehealth Program Director, together with Michelle Fairley, RN, Vice President of Customer Care and Chief Nursing Officer at IMH, will team with other clinicians at IMH to help launch the new coordinated care program. This group effort will provide IMH patients with access to CTCA Chicago expert care in the areas of medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology and hematologic oncology as well as genetic and genomic testing, clinical trials and precision cancer treatment.
“Iroquois Memorial Hospital is committed to providing cancer patients in central Illinois and Indiana with high quality, consumer-responsive health care services through a variety of delivery methods, including telemedicine,” says Don Williams, CEO, Iroquois Memorial Hospital. “Working with Drs. Gershenhorn, Ahn, Rariy and other CTCA physicians to address the oncology needs of our community is an example of how we put the health care needs of the people in our service area first and foremost.”
“CTCA Chicago is delighted to work with the Iroquois Memorial Hospital team to help deliver specialized cancer care to patients throughout the region,” says Dr. Gershenhorn. “Patients in rural locations often have difficulty accessing comprehensive care and treatment options. Thanks in large part to telehealth, which brings the patient/doctor relationship closer to home, this will no longer be the case for patients in central Illinois and west central Indiana.”
“We are very much looking forward to collaborating with the CTCA Chicago clinical team to enhance our ability to connect with and deliver to more patients across the region exceptional and convenient oncology care that meets their individual needs,” says IMH Vice President of Customer Care and Chief Nursing Officer, Michelle Fairley.
For more information about this new coordinated care program, please visit www.imhrh.org or call IMH at 815.432.7722.