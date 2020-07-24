Watseka — With everything going on right now, Iroquois Memorial Hospital is doing their part to make this year's back to school season a little easier on everyone. They are asking you to remember them when scheduling your child’s back to school physical.
Iroquois Memorial Hospital is giving a free School Safety Kit to every child that receives a physical at any of their four clinics, conveniently located in Watseka, Gilman, Milford, and Kentland. This free kit will include some of the essentials your child will need in going back to school this year, such as hand sanitizer, a mask, Clorox wipes and individual Kleenex packs.
The kit will also contain a link to a video where Iroquois Memorial Hospital’s very own Pediatrician, Dr. Rodney Alford, shows what’s in the School Safety Kit and how to properly use it. Supplies are limited, first come first serve, so don’t wait to schedule, make sure your kids are healthy and ready to succeed this school year! You can visit imhrh.org to find the number of a clinic near you and schedule your child’s physical today!
