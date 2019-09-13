RENSSELAER - In the last nine months, the Franciscan Health Foundation has funded the purchase of multiple pieces of equipment for Franciscan Health Rensselaer. These items will provide an array of services to patients and those entrusted with their care.
Items funded by the Franciscan Health Foundation are:
A new badge access system, which will impact all coworkers and allow the facility better control over public entries, according to Mike Bayci, Emergency Preparedness manager for Franciscan Health Western Indiana. "Previously, certain entries required a staff member to lock or unlock the door at an appointed time. This is now accomplished automatically. The system now communicates with Franciscan Health Lafayette's system, allowing additional assistance with access control," said Bayci.
Franciscan Hospice in Rensselaer received a hospital bed, lift chair, walkers and canes for Home Health and Hospice patients. "Durable medical equipment went directly to patient homes to assist them with mobility and to help them maintain independence. These patients had no other economic means of getting this equipment," said Carlos Vasquez, vice president and chief operating officer of Franciscan Health Rensselaer.
Outpatient therapy services received a fluidotherapy machine and Vectra Genyus #4 Combo Simulator.
Radiology received the Revelation MAMMOMAT 3D Mammography machine, which provides breast tomosynthesis imaging. They also received Cooper Surgical ABI Screening.
Cooper Surgical ABI Screening is used to determine if a patient has peripheral arterial disease (PAD). "The Cooper/Surgical Vista is used as part of our health screening program for those who qualify," said Cynthia Reed, MBA, CRA, RT(R)(M), manager of Diagnostic Imaging at Franciscan Health Rensselaer. "PAD affects the blood vessels, causing them to narrow, therefore restricting the blood flow to the arms, kidneys, stomach and most commonly, the legs. An estimated 8.5 million people in the United States have peripheral artery disease, affecting approximately 12-20 percent of Americans over 60," she went on to explain.
The Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation department received the T5 Recumbent Cross Trainer Nustep from Foundation funding. It is incredibly popular with Cardiopulmonary Rehab patients and can accommodate many of them, with a weight limit of 500 pounds. It is the primary piece of equipment for patients with balance or brain and spinal cord injuries. According to Diane Hasleu, CRT, Franciscan Health Rensselaer Cardiopulmonary Rehab coordinator, "Most patients want to know where they can buy this machine for their home. We can accommodate our patients in a more timely manner, having the second machine, so patients are not waiting to get onto equipment during their session," said Hasleu.
A flagpole was also installed in August.
In order to stay consistent in providing top-of-the-line patient care, new equipment and processes are continually being implemented throughout Franciscan Health hospitals. The Franciscan Health Foundation has played an important role in ensuring that happens.
"The support of the Franciscan Health Foundation is critically important for us to update technology, replace much needed patient care equipment and provide durable medical equipment to Home Health and Hospice patients. The Foundation, overall, allows us to sustain our healthcare ministry locally," said Vasquez. "We are grateful to our community, our employees and all those who so generously give to the Franciscan Health Foundation so they can continue to support our efforts to reinvest and improve the health of our community and all of those we are privileged to serve."