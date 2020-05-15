NEWTON COUNTY - In their profession, they take pride in always being ready. Ready to go at anytime, ready to help whoever needs them, ready to face whatever situation awaits on scene. At the beginning of a new decade, EMS professionals are preparing for a future that may look much different than the present. 2020 presents a chance for them to use lessons of the past to focus their sights on the future.
It’s about more than lights and sirens. It’s about giving the most of themselves in the name of helping others. It’s about being there for people when things go wrong – and doing their part to help make sure things go right. It’s about supporting each other when things get tough, and being there for their communities when they look to them for help. It’s about being in service to others, everyday.
Thank you to the many EMS Professionals on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis, planning, adapting, and responding everyday to take care of the citizens and communities. Newton County EMS seeks to recognize the selfless calling that makes EMS so vital and recognize our Staff during EMS 2020.
- Josh Blanton
- Jared McCord
- Josiah Bontrager
- Michael Myers
- Tyler Clinton
- Ryan Parker
- Austin Dewees
- Mike Rieck
- Ciara Dirchcreek
- Greg Robinson
- Tara Fork
- Jon Stewart
- Mark Humpfer
- Jason Tabernacki
- Richard Hurst
- Iris Treado
- Travis Jackson
- Tonye VanWienen
- Brian Jewell
- Jessica VonTobel
- Jeremy Kalizae
- Hunter Wirtz
- Michelle Kindig
- Kristen Yoder
- Jackie Kistner
- Paula Knapp
- Deneen Leber