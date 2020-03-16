NEWTON COUNTY — The first cancellations and postponements due to coronavirus concerns hit Newton County late last week.
Both county school corporations will not be in school until at least after April 5 and that could go longer as school administrators will monitor the spread of the illness before making future decisions.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a series of steps Thursday the state would take to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Among those is a 20-day waiver of the 180-day instructional requirement that schools can use for the rest of the academic year. The waived days, he said, do not need to be used consecutively and can be leveraged as needed. The directives also advise schools to follow the guidelines for non-essential gatherings (250 people or less) as they make decisions about extracurricular or co-curricular activities.
On Friday (March 13), both superintendents Casey Hall at South Newton and Dr. Cathy Rowe at North Newton made the announcements that their school corporations will be closed until April.
“Today we made the difficult decision to move to an extended spring break for all South Newton Schools out of an abundance of caution related to COVID-19,” stated the release from Hall. “The extended spring break will begin Monday, March 16. South Newton Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). This decision comes after considering information from the Governor’s Office, the Indiana Department of Education, and the Newton County Health Department. South Newton will observe an extended spring break from March 16 through March 27 and resume classes on March 30 using e-learning methods. E-learning will take place on the following days, March 30 & 31, April 1, 2, & 3. All extra-curricular and co-curricular activities will be canceled during this time. The current plan will be to resume our normal schedule on Monday, April 6. The administrative team will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate this plan. An update will be provided to families prior to April 3.”
The North Newton School Corporation will be closed March 16-April 3, 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns as well. Information was sent out through Blackboard to notify parents and the community that the corporation will conduct e-learning the week of March 16 through 20. The week of March 23rd is Spring Break for North Newton students. The school said more information will be sent out as necessary. The administration also announced that there will be no access to any school locations during the closing.
Coronavirus in Indiana latest
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported Monday March 16 five new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 24 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. All but one are adults.
Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced on March 16 the first Indiana death from COVID-19. The patient is a Marion County adult.
“A family today is suffering the ultimate loss due to COVID-19, and this sadly underscores how severe the virus can be – especially for some high-risk Hoosiers,” Gov. Holcomb said. “The state is taking unprecedented actions to slow the spread of COVID-19, and every Hoosier should follow the precautionary measures.”
The adult from Marion County died at a Community Health Network hospital on Monday morning. The person, who was over age 60, had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient and also suffered from underlying medical conditions. No further information will be released about the patient or the case.
“I cannot stress this enough – if you are ill, stay home. If you need to seek medical care, call ahead so that your healthcare provider can take steps to protect others from exposure to COVID-19,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “We all have a role to play to protect Hoosiers from this illness, and the time to act is now.”
The new cases involve residents of Bartholomew (1), Floyd (1), Hendricks (1), Howard (1) and Marion (1) counties and have been included on ISDH’s online dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/.
Other counties with positive cases are Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Noble, Marion, LaPorte, Wells and St. Joseph.
ISDH continues to work with local health departments to identify close contacts of the existing patients and ensure that infection-control protocols, such as self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms, are implemented.
Additional directives from Governor Holcomb
Indiana will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for large events and mass gatherings. The guidance recommends no in-person events of more than 50 people.
- Under the current guidance for schools, 273 public school districts are closed, using e-learning days, or on spring break and have announced a future closure. The Department of Education is working with the remaining 16 school corporations to determine their next steps and needs
- Bars, nightclubs and restaurants are required to close to in-person patrons and may provide take-out and delivery services through the end of March
- Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers should cancel and/or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical procedures immediately. This action will help the healthcare system conserve resources and personnel necessary to meet emerging health needs
- Physicians should continue to perform critical procedures necessary to prevent short-term and/or long-term adverse effects to their patients’ overall health
- The state’s Emergency Operations Center has been raised to a Level 1 status and will work in conjunction with the incident command center at the Indiana State Department of Health for planning, coordination, predictive analysis and other functions
- State employees will maximize the use of remote work and meet virtually whenever possible while maintaining operations. Non-essential in-person meetings will be limited to 10 persons or less and should meet virtually whenever possible. High-risk individuals should not attend meetings in person
- State employees over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions are advised to work from home, and agencies should identify work that can be accomplished remotely for those individuals
- The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, which are closed on Mondays, will close to the public beginning Tuesday
- The visitors center at White River State Park will close
- Indiana state parks and recreation centers, including state park inns, remain open. Restaurants will convert operations to take-out and delivery
- State agencies already are developing remote work plans for employees and will continue to implement them while maintaining necessary state services. Employees who work outdoors are encouraged to practice social distancing
- The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has suspended rules requiring certain unemployment insurance claimants to physically appear at a Work One location to engage in reemployment services for the next four weeks. This will ensure that individuals who may be symptomatic do not have to physically appear to continue their unemployment insurance eligibility
- The DWD will also request flexibility under federal and state law to expand eligibility for claimants and ease burdens on employers.
- The Indiana Economic Development Corporation will postpone the inaugural Indiana Global Economic Summit, scheduled for April 26-28
- Communities are encouraged to work together to provide child care options for all who need assistance and delivery services of meals and other necessities for senior citizens
- Hoosiers who can donate blood are encouraged to visit local blood centers. Blood supplies are low. Please follow the guidance at www.redcross.org
About COVID-19
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The virus causing COVID-19 is not the same as the coronaviruses that commonly circulate among humans and cause mild illness, like the common cold.
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
• Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and
• Rarely, fecal contamination.
The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wearing a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms to protect others from the risk of infection.