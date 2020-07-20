KENTLAND — After winning Supreme Showmanship last year, Stephanie Berenda set a goal of winning more titles than her two older brothers.
After the 2020 event held this past Friday, her goal is even closer to reality as she claimed back-to-back titles at the Newton County fairgrounds.
“It’s just something that you can prove to yourself and it makes you say I’m just as good as them,” said Berenda. “It’s a family competition I guess, no different than playing sports.”
It is the sixth time in the past 8 years that a Berenda has won Supreme Showmanship. Stephanie’s oldest brother Austin won the title in 2013 and 2015, while Hayden won in 2016 and 2017. The only other two winners since 2013 are Leah Ritter in 2014, and Devin Hindes in 2018.
To win her second consecutive title, Stephanie had to do things a little differently than last year since no animals were kept overnight at the fairgrounds due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Last year after I was named the sheep overall showman, I knew instantly to go to the other barns and find people to help me,” said Stephanie. “I didn’t have that opportunity this year, so I had to watch a lot of YouTube videos, do my own research, and just talk to people over the phone instead of face-to-face.”
This year’s fair was unique to everyone involved due to the restrictions and the changes, but all of the overall showman winners from each of the barns were still focused on the competition and more importantly the experience.
“There were some positives about doing the fair this way but there much more cons,” said Stephanie. “I feel like a normal year is a thousand times better than this year, and I hope that one day we can go back to normal, but at least we were able to show our animals — some counties didn’t even do that.”
Competing in the Supreme Showmanship included Stephanie Berenda for the Sheep Barn, Makenna Schleman from the Goat Barn, Logan Kollman from the Swine Barn, Devin Hindes from the Horse Barn, Hayden Berenda from the Beef Barn, and Brett Vanderwall from the Dairy Barn.
Stephanie has plenty of time to top her older brothers, as she will only be a freshman this fall at South Newton.