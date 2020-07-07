Live-stream schedule

Monday, July 13
9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Rabbit Show, Swine Arena
6:00 p.m. – Dog Obedience Show, Sheep Arena - CANCELED
Tuesday, July 14
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Horse and Pony Show, Horse Arena
9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m– Sheep Show, Sheep Arena
1:00 p.m. – to 5 Goat Show, Sheep Arena
Wednesday, July 15
9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Swine Show, Swine Arena
Thursday, July 16
10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.– Beef Show, Sheep Arena
9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.– Poultry Show, Swine Arena
2:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.– Dairy Show, Sheep Arena
Friday, July 17
9 a.m. to 11 Outstanding Showman
11 to 2 p.m. Supreme Showman