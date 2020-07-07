Live-stream schedule

 Monday, July 13

9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Rabbit Show, Swine Arena

6:00 p.m. – Dog Obedience Show, Sheep Arena - CANCELED

Tuesday, July 14

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Horse and Pony Show, Horse Arena

9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m– Sheep Show, Sheep Arena

1:00 p.m. – to 5 Goat Show, Sheep Arena

Wednesday, July 15

9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Swine Show, Swine Arena

Thursday, July 16

10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.– Beef Show, Sheep Arena

9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.– Poultry Show, Swine Arena

2:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.– Dairy Show, Sheep Arena

Friday, July 17

9 a.m. to 11 Outstanding Showman

11 to 2 p.m. Supreme Showman

Tags

Live-stream schedule

 Monday, July 13

9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Rabbit Show, Swine Arena

6:00 p.m. – Dog Obedience Show, Sheep Arena - CANCELED

Tuesday, July 14

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Horse and Pony Show, Horse Arena

9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m– Sheep Show, Sheep Arena

1:00 p.m. – to 5 Goat Show, Sheep Arena

Wednesday, July 15

9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Swine Show, Swine Arena

Thursday, July 16

10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.– Beef Show, Sheep Arena

9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.– Poultry Show, Swine Arena

2:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.– Dairy Show, Sheep Arena

Friday, July 17

9 a.m. to 11 Outstanding Showman

11 to 2 p.m. Supreme Showman

Current Weather

Right Now
86°
Fair
  • Humidity: 57%
  • Cloud Coverage:%
  • Wind: 5 mph
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 05:26:51 AM
  • Sunset: 08:24:55 PM

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds light and variable.

Latest e-Edition