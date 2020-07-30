Aerospace
Grand Champion - Talitha Harris
Reserve Grand - Simon Harris
Animal or Livestock Poster
Grand Champion - Carly James
Fine Arts
Grand Champion - Adalia Knakiewicz
Reserve Grand - Natalie Mlynarczyk
Model Craft
Grand Champion - Noah Klemme
Reserve Grand - Logan Fausset
Needlecraft
Grand Champion - Kayla Florian-Carlson
Barbecue
Grand Champion - Rylynn Klemz
Reserve Grand - Hayen LaFlech
Cake Decorating
Grand Champion - Aaron Turner
Cat Poster
Grand Champion - Savanna Nyberg
Reserve Grand - Devin Hindes
Child Development
Grand Champion - Briley Iseminger
Reserve Grand - Cecelia Marter
Collections
Grand Champion - Phoebe Busboom
Reserve Grand - Samantha Bradley
Construction Toys
Grand Champion - Patrick Cobb
Reserve Grand - Micah Turner
Consumer Clothing
Grand Champion - Summer Wynn
Reserve Grand - Abigail Arrenholz
Consumer Grains
Grand Champion -Delaney Farmer
Reserve Grand - Abigail Hamilton
Crafts Baskets
Grand Champion - Delaney Smith
Reserve Grand - Talitha Harris
Crafts Ceramics
Grand Champion - Angelina Small
Reserve Grand - Nina Milak
Crafts Gift Wrap
Grand Champion - Cecelia Marter
Reserve Grand - Rylynn Klemz
Crafts Scrapbook
Grand Champion - Ashley Churchill
Reserve Grand - June Busboom
Drones
Grand Champion - Forest Nyberg
Reserve Grand - Garrett Gonczy
Electric
Grand Champion - Michael Klemme
Exploring Through Books
Grand Champion - Cecelia Marter
Reserve Grand - Uriel Holloway
Farm Toy Scene
Grand Champion - Kylie Blann
Reserve Grand - Eli Sammons
Floriculture
Grand Champion - Hailey Hoskins
Reserve Grand - Rubi Laud
Foods, Baked
Grand Champion - Ashley Churchill
Reserve Grand - Lucas Hanen
Foods, Preserved
Grand Champion - June Busboom
Reserve Grand - Cecelia Marter
Forestry
Grand Champion - Madelyn Arrenholz
Reserve Grand - Sarah Neal
Garden Collection
Grand Champion - Cecelia Marter
Genealogy
Grand Champion - Cecelia Marter
Geology
Grand Champion - Sophia Arrenholz
Health
Grand Champion - Savanna Nyberg
Reserve Grand - Ciara Noel
Herb
Reserve Grand - Cecelia Marter
Home Environment
Grand Champion - Hannah Vanderwall
Reserve Grand - Natalie Mlynarczyk
Horse and Pony Poster
Grand Champion - Chloe Sikma
Microwave Cooking
Grand Champion - Sarah Neal
Reserve Grand - Cheyann Cahill
Music - Notebook
Grand Champion - Talitha Harris
Reserve Grand - Elianna Holloway
Music - Performance
Grand Champion - Talitha Harris
Reserve Grand - Michael Klemme
Photography
Grand Champion - Eli Sammons
Reserve Grand - Kayla Florain-Carlson
Sewing Construction
Grand Champion - Samantha Bradley
Small Animals
Grand Champion - Uriel Holloway
Reserve Grand - Elianna Holloway
Small Engines
Grand Champion - Hayden LaFlech
Reserve Grand - Khloe Bacewic
Sportfishing
Grand Champion - Dominic Hayles
Reserve Grand - River Smart
Sportfishing County Option Only
Grand Champion - Bailee LaCosse
Sports and Fitness
Grand Champion - Mackendzie Dresbaugh
Reserve Grand - Laura Adler
Veterinary Science
Grand Champion - Sarah Neal
Wildlife
Grand Champion - Madelyn Arrenholz
Reserve Grand - Sophia Arrenholz
Woodworking
Grand Champion - Nathan Mlynarczyk
Reserve Grand - Micah Bell
Complete results of every division and every entry can be found online at - http://www.newsbug.info/newton_county_enterprise/fair/winners/2020-newton-county-fair-winners/table_c50ca6f8-cc4e-11ea-95a7-4fdb7f5381d1.html