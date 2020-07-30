Kylie Blann Farm Toy scene

Kylie Blann won Grand Champion in Farm Toy Scene with this display.

 (NCE PHOTO/GREGORY MYERS)

Aerospace

Grand Champion - Talitha Harris

Reserve Grand - Simon Harris

Animal or Livestock Poster

Grand Champion - Carly James

Fine Arts

Grand Champion - Adalia Knakiewicz

Reserve Grand - Natalie Mlynarczyk

Model Craft

Grand Champion - Noah Klemme

Reserve Grand - Logan Fausset

Needlecraft

Grand Champion - Kayla Florian-Carlson

Barbecue

Grand Champion - Rylynn Klemz

Reserve Grand - Hayen LaFlech

Cake Decorating

Grand Champion - Aaron Turner

Cat Poster

Grand Champion - Savanna Nyberg

Reserve Grand - Devin Hindes

Child Development

Grand Champion - Briley Iseminger

Reserve Grand - Cecelia Marter

Collections

Grand Champion - Phoebe Busboom

Reserve Grand - Samantha Bradley

Construction Toys

Grand Champion - Patrick Cobb

Reserve Grand - Micah Turner

Consumer Clothing

Grand Champion - Summer Wynn

Reserve Grand - Abigail Arrenholz

Consumer Grains

Grand Champion -Delaney Farmer

Reserve Grand - Abigail Hamilton

Crafts Baskets

Grand Champion - Delaney Smith

Reserve Grand - Talitha Harris

Crafts Ceramics

Grand Champion - Angelina Small

Reserve Grand - Nina Milak

Crafts Gift Wrap

Grand Champion - Cecelia Marter

Reserve Grand - Rylynn Klemz

Crafts Scrapbook

Grand Champion - Ashley Churchill

Reserve Grand - June Busboom

Drones

Grand Champion - Forest Nyberg

Reserve Grand - Garrett Gonczy

Electric

Grand Champion - Michael Klemme

Exploring Through Books

Grand Champion - Cecelia Marter

Reserve Grand - Uriel Holloway

Farm Toy Scene

Grand Champion - Kylie Blann

Reserve Grand - Eli Sammons

Floriculture

Grand Champion - Hailey Hoskins

Reserve Grand - Rubi Laud

Foods, Baked

Grand Champion - Ashley Churchill

Reserve Grand - Lucas Hanen

Foods, Preserved

Grand Champion - June Busboom

Reserve Grand - Cecelia Marter

Forestry

Grand Champion - Madelyn Arrenholz

Reserve Grand - Sarah Neal

Garden Collection

Grand Champion - Cecelia Marter

Genealogy

Grand Champion - Cecelia Marter

Geology

Grand Champion - Sophia Arrenholz

Health

Grand Champion - Savanna Nyberg

Reserve Grand - Ciara Noel

Herb

Reserve Grand - Cecelia Marter

Home Environment

Grand Champion - Hannah Vanderwall

Reserve Grand - Natalie Mlynarczyk

Horse and Pony Poster

Grand Champion - Chloe Sikma

Microwave Cooking

Grand Champion - Sarah Neal

Reserve Grand - Cheyann Cahill

Music - Notebook

Grand Champion - Talitha Harris

Reserve Grand - Elianna Holloway

Music - Performance

Grand Champion - Talitha Harris

Reserve Grand - Michael Klemme

Photography

Grand Champion - Eli Sammons

Reserve Grand - Kayla Florain-Carlson

Sewing Construction

Grand Champion - Samantha Bradley

Small Animals

Grand Champion - Uriel Holloway

Reserve Grand - Elianna Holloway

Small Engines

Grand Champion - Hayden LaFlech

Reserve Grand - Khloe Bacewic

Sportfishing

Grand Champion - Dominic Hayles

Reserve Grand - River Smart

Sportfishing County Option Only

Grand Champion - Bailee LaCosse

Sports and Fitness

Grand Champion - Mackendzie Dresbaugh

Reserve Grand - Laura Adler

Veterinary Science

Grand Champion - Sarah Neal

Wildlife

Grand Champion - Madelyn Arrenholz

Reserve Grand - Sophia Arrenholz

Woodworking

Grand Champion - Nathan Mlynarczyk

Reserve Grand - Micah Bell

Complete results of every division and every entry can be found online at - http://www.newsbug.info/newton_county_enterprise/fair/winners/2020-newton-county-fair-winners/table_c50ca6f8-cc4e-11ea-95a7-4fdb7f5381d1.html

