4-H Proud

Wednesday, July 8

The following projects will be judged:

Cats, Exploring Through Books, Foods, Food Preservation, Microwave, Music, Animal Livestock Poster, Horse & Pony Poster, Veterinary Science Poster, Scrapbook, sewing, Fashion Review, Consumer Clothing, Small Animals, Forestry, Wildlife, Consumer Grains, Geology

Friday, July 10

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Enter projects for Saturday judging, 4-H Building, Fairgrounds

Saturday, July 11

The following projects will be judged:

Any Other Craft, Baskets, Ceramics, Construction Toys, Fine Arts, Leather, Model Craft, Needlecraft, Photography, Barbeque, Aerospace, Beekeeping, Collections, Gift Wrap, Drones, Small Engines, Sportfishing, Woodworking, Cake Decorating, Child Development, Farm Toy Scene, Genealogy, Health, Home Environment, Sports Fitness, Mini 4-H

Monday, July 13

8:00 – 10:00 a.m. – Enter Floriculture, Garden, and Electric projects, 4-H Building, Fairgrounds

Judging for Floriculture, Garden, and Electric projects

7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. – Enter Rabbits

9:00 a.m. – Rabbit Show, Swine Arena

5:30 p.m. – check in for Dog Obedience Show

6:00 p.m. – Dog Obedience Show, Sheep Arena

Tuesday, July 14

6:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – Enter Sheep and Horse and Pony

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Horse and Pony Show, Horse Arena

9:00 a.m. – Sheep Show, Sheep Arena

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Enter Goats

1:00 p.m. – Goat Show, Sheep Arena

Wednesday, July 15

6:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – Enter Swine

9:00 a.m. – Swine Show, Swine Arena

Thursday, July 16

6:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – Enter Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle, Poultry

8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Release Projects from 4-H Building

10:00 a.m. – Beef Show, Sheep Arena

9:00 a.m. – Poultry Show, Poultry Barn

2:00 p.m. – Dairy Show, Sheep Arena

Friday, July 17

10:00 a.m. – Outstanding Showmanship contest, Sheep Arena

12:00 p.m. – Supreme Showmanship contest, start at Horse Arena

Saturday, July 18

8:00 a.m. – Ag Tractor Contest

Sunday, July 19

3:00 p.m. – Lawn and Garden Tractor Contest

Tags