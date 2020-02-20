MOROCCO - Michael Dobberstein, Professor of English at Purdue University Northwest, will talk about the history and mass corruption involved in draining historic Beaver Lake Saturday March 21 at 3 p.m. CST.
The event is hosted by the Friends of the Sands, Newton County Historical Society, and Newton County Public Library.
The event will take place at the Newton County Government Center in Morocco, and light refreshments will be provided.
Contact Jeanette Jaskula at kmjaskula@yahoo.com or call 219-869-1004 for more information.