Join The Nature Conservancy for the first of the 2020 Winter “Hack and Squirt” workdays to remove select tree saplings by girdling with hatchets (the “hack”) and applying herbicide to prevent re-sprouting (the “squirt”).
There will be a short hike through the prairie to reach the work-site. Winter on the prairie can be cold, so be sure to dress for the weather forecast. The Nature Conservancy will provide protective equipment such as gloves and safety glasses.
Meet at the main office at 3294 N US 41, Morocco, IN 47963. Workday may be canceled if driving conditions are poor. RSVP required so that they can contact you if the workday is canceled.
For more information and to RSVP contact Garet Litwiler 419-908-3601 or by email at garet.litwiler@tnc.org.