LAKE VILLAGE - The Lake Village Memorial Township Library is hosting Touch-a-Truck, a fall family extravaganza, on Saturday, October 5th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The library parking lot will be the scene for a fun-filled evening for the whole family — music by DJ Phil King will keep the guests dancing in the streets, and there will be lots of awesome vehicles to explore.
There will also be a bounce house, a balloon artist, and face painting. All the fun is free – including sno-cones and soft drinks! Plan to have fun in the photo booth as well.
Ariel and Cinderella plan to attend, along with Catboy and Baby Shark, so parents need to bring cameras to capture the fun.
Every child who attends will get an age-appropriate book and goodie bag, and families will be registered for door prizes. Event t-shirts will be given away throughout the evening as well.
This event is free and open to the public, and is funded by the Hulda and Lancy Sorenson Fund from the Newton County Community Foundation and the Lake Township Trustee and Advisory Board.
No registration is required. For more information visit the library’s website at www.newton.lib.in.us, or call 219/992-3490.