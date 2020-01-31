Kentland Library is hosting Spring Crafts with Flourish Studio of Lafayette. Amanda Kennedy is the owner of the studio and classroom that offers a variety of art classes for all ages.
She grew up in Benton County and the library is excited to have her share her artistic gifts. There will be three sessions starting March 3, March 31, and April 28. All sessions are from 1:00 to 3:00 pm (ct). Registration and a $10.00 fee for each session is required.
Register for one, two or all three sessions. Registration deadline is Feb. 20. You can register at the Kentland Library or on Flourish Studio website at www.flourishstudioandclassroom.com.