BROOK - The South Newton Drama Department presents Murder, Medium Rare by Eileen Moushey at Hazelden Country Club in Brook on November 7 - November 10. This is a murder mystery dinner skillfully prepared by Mike Armstrong.
Two dinners will be featured - Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:00 pm, and Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2:00 pm. The dinner will be pulled pork, smashed potatoes, four-bean bake, cornbread, and a brownie. Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 will be Top sirloin and smothered chicken, redskin potatoes, green beans, roll, brownie alamode. Prices include meal, tax, and tip. Tickets are available through the link on the South Newton website.