BROOK — Santa Claus is coming to Brook! The Brook Library and the Brook United Methodist Church, with the help of the Town of Brook, will be holding their 3rd Annual Brook Christmas Festival on December 14th, 2019.
Children can visit Santa’s workshop to make free crafts and get their picture taken with Santa from 10:00-12:00. Santa will have an early Christmas present for each child. Children must be accompanied by an adult and parents/guardians must bring their own camera.
Local vendors will be in attendance from 10:00-1:00, and the Annual Cookie Walk will take place from 10:00-1:00 as well. Proceeds from the Cookie Walk will benefit the Giving Tree and the Brook United Methodist Women. The public is also encouraged to join us for a free will offering lunch of chili, hot dogs, and all the fixings.
The entire event is open to everyone, and we hope to pack the halls! Spend your Saturday with us at the Brook United Methodist Church and help spread Christmas cheer. For more information, please call the Brook Public Library at 219-275-2471 or the Brook United Methodist Church at 219-275-3751.