LAKE VILLAGE - Santa Claus will kick off his December with a visit to the Lake Village Memorial Township Public Library, and he’s bringing a special workshop with him.
Saturday, December 7th from 3 to 5 PM, children will make their very own Christmas stuffed animal friend, and then they will visit Santa! They can introduce their new friends, tell Santa what they want for Christmas, and have their photos taken with him! Santa
Santa will be available to visit with Lake Township children, hear their Christmas wishes, and the library will take photos! Santa enjoys both photos with children and with the whole family! Parents are welcome to bring their own cameras to snap some shots with Santa, too! The library will be serving holiday treats, as well.
Registration for this program is mandatory, as there are limited number of stuffed animal kits. Children must be registered to create an animal in the workshop. Each child registered may create one stuffed animal, and the child must attend to receive the stuffed animal.
Parents must visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library or call 219/992-3490 to register. Parents may register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-santathe
This visit is sponsored by a partnership of the Lake Township Trustee and Advisory Board and the Newton County Public Library.