MOROCCO - Enjoy an afternoon of refreshments, entertainment, and a home tour as the Newton County Public Library presents a 1920s tea party at the Scott-Lucas Home in Morocco on Saturday, October 12th at 2 p.m.
This 1912 Craftsman bungalow is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and serves as a house museum for the Newton County Historical Society.
Guests are welcome to attend in period costume, and must be 18 years of age or older. This event is open to 30 guests, who must register prior to the event.
Register by visiting Lake Village Memorial Township Library, by calling 219/992-3490, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.