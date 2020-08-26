KENTLAND — A new Newton County event scheduled for Sept. 11 has been planned to help bring awareness and start a conversation about suicide awareness and mental health.
The Out of the Darkness 5K Walk/Run is being organized by Newton County Coroner Scott McCord and will take place at the Newton County Fairgrounds.
"This is something I have wanted to do ever since I started as coroner," said McCord. "Suicide is a preventable death but it is also so taboo that no one wants to talk about it."
The walk/run takes place during National Suicide Prevention Week.
"Together we can walk to bring hope, educate our community, support those who have lost loved ones, and support those with lived experience," McCord added. "Hopefully we can make this an annual event."
All proceeds from the event will go to the Jasper Newton Foundation to be used for future suicide prevention/mental health education programs with Newton County.
Early sign up for the event is encouraged. To sign up now visit - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/out-of-the-darkness-walk-a-night-of-hope-tickets-117403660509?fbclid=IwAR2n_aPheNPYcKCepBLeA53oMjdgQJ80vM0PAtf9KxegPLEV7ykvxVQnjGg
On Sept. 11, sign in and late registration begins at 5 p.m. with the start of the walk/run following at 6 p.m.
"We want to start the event while there is some daylight out and then have it finished when it is dark," said McCord. "There will be lights at the finish line so the walkers and runners can 'come out of the darkness' to the finish."
The cost of the event is $20 and that includes registration, a t-shirt, and dinner. There is no charge for children six and under. The event will also feature three different distances to choose from for walkers and runners as there will be 1K, 2K, and 5K routes.
"It is pet friendly, and all of the routes will be on pavement," McCord added. "This will not be a timed event and is not a competition. So come on out, and have fun while supporting a good cause."
McCord added that Valley Oaks Health will be at the event. Valley Oaks Health's objective is to provide high-quality mental health services to the citizens of Carroll, White, Fountain, Warren, Jasper, Newton, Montgomery, Benton, and Tippecanoe counties. Valley Oaks is committed to the importance of mental health for the social, economic, and cultural well-being of those communities.
"We also encourage anyone to come and share their stories in relation to suicide and suicide prevention," McCord said. "We want to be able to start a conversation on this."
Appropriate social distancing will be followed at this event. Restrooms and sanitizing stations will be available.