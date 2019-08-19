ONGOING
The Amateur Radio Association of Newton County Indiana meets the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Morocco Lions Club, located at 705 North Polk St. in Morocco. The public and all Amateur Radio Operators are invited. Listen to the ARANCI group on 145.330 and/or 442.925 on your scanners.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet every Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. at the Kentland Town Hall. For more information, contact Sunny Ritchie at 219-474-6424.
Now through end of April
LITTLE WIGGLERS: Children ages 0-2 and their caregivers can stop by the Brook Library every Monday at 4:00 to read, wiggle and groove in this motor and sensory skills based program. Call 219-275-2471 for more information or to register for this free program.
STORY HOUR: Children ages 3-5 (not enrolled in Kindergarten) can join us every Tuesday at 3:30 pm for the Brook Library’s Story Hour! An hour filled with books, games, crafts, snacks and more. To register for this free program, call 219-275-2471.
WACKY WEDNESDAY: Wednesdays are Wacky at the Brook Public Library! Children in grades K-5 can join us every Wednesday of the month from 3:30 to 4:30 pm for Wacky Wednesday, a free program featuring games, crafts, snacks, learning, fun and more.
{strong style=”text-align: center;”}Every 3rd Friday through the end of April{/strong}
TEEN X-TREME: Every 3rd Friday of the month is Teen X-Treme at the Brook Library! Teens in grades 6 -12 will get to help decide the programming! Games, crafts, food, and friends.
Aug. 23
The 28th annual Newton County GOP Open will take place Friday, Aug. 23 at 12:30 p.m. CST at Hazelden Country Club in Brook. The event includes 18 holes of golf with cart, complimentary alcoholic/non-alcoholic beverages while on course, steak or chicken dinner, and evening entertainment featuring Jamrose Band. For more information contact Michael Mark at 312-617-9017 or register via email at newtoncorepublicanparty@gmail.com.
Aug. 26
The next Newton County Historical Society meeting is Monday, August 26. The program is a tour of the Old Mt. Ayr Store at 105 E. Chicago Street starting at 7 p.m. Refreshments at the Mt. Ayr Community Center will follow the tour.
Sept. 9
BOARD MEETING – Brook Public Library will hold their monthly board meeting on at 5:00 pm in the Young Adult room. The public is welcome to attend.
Sept. 30
Medicare 101: 5:30 PM A professional advisor will be at the Brook Public Library to lead a Medicare refresher followed by in-depth information about Supplement vs. Advantage plans and Prescription Drug Plans.
Oct. 6
The North Newton Chamber of Commerce and the Roselawn American Legion Auxiliary 228 are sponsoring a Bingo Bonanza event Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Roselawn American Legion Post 238. Doors open at noon and the Bonanza starts at 1p.m.