LAKE VILLAGE - The Kids Hope Team and Lake Village Presbyterian Church members would like to invite the public to “Leap into Lent with a Spaghetti Dinner and Shoe Drive Kick Off” on “Leap Day” Saturday, February 29th from 4-7pm.
A free-will offering dinner will include Spaghetti (red or white sauce), meatballs, green beans, salad, bread, and beverages (water, lemonade or coffee). Guests can select one of three choices of desserts; pound cake topped with strawberries, a large brownie or two cookies. Dine in and carryout will be available.
Carryouts for adults will be a donation of $8.00 and for children 10 and under $5.00. If you would like to reserve a carryout, please call ahead (at least one-half hour) 219-992-3466 and it will be ready when you arrive.
Don’t forget to bring donations of new or gently used shoes (any size or any style) to the Spaghetti Dinner. The Kids Hope Team and Lake Village Presbyterian Church members are trying to collect 2,500 pairs of gently used or new shoes by April 29. All proceeds of each of these fundraisers will go to the Kids Hope Mentoring program of Lake Village Presbyterian Church.
Funds will be used to help support the children with fun activities, school supplies, Christmas gifts and an end of year pizza party. For more information about the Kids Hope program, the Spaghetti dinner, or shoe drive please call the church at 219-992-3466.