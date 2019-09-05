LAKE VILLAGE - The Lake Village Presbyterian Women are hosting their annual Fall Breakfast Bake, Craft, and White Elephant Sale on Saturday, September 14 at the Lake Village Presbyterian Church located at 9412 North 300 West Lake Village, Indiana.
The Presbyterian Women will be serving their breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. The buffet will consist of fresh fruit, French toast and egg casseroles, biscuits and gravy, and breakfast beverages. Guests may give a free-will offering for the breakfast buffet.
After breakfast why not do a little shopping? The Presbyterian Women have been baking home-made desserts and white elephant items will be available to purchase as well.
All proceeds go to the Presbyterian Women. Any questions, please contact the church office at 219-992-3466.