LAKE VILLAGE - The Lake Village Presbyterian Church (LVPC) will host a Free Will Offering Breakfast Buffet on Saturday March 7th, 2020 from 8am – 12pm in the church fellowship hall.
The LVPC Breakfast Buffet is the main church fundraiser for the year. This fundraiser helps with church operating costs and much needed repairs. We would appreciate your support. The church also has much needed maintenance and repairs such as sanctuary carpeting replaced, interior painting, roof/eave gutter repair and some outside cosmetic repairs to name a few.
Guests can select any envelope amount from the “Giving Tree” and place their free will offering donation in the box provided. Operating costs help support a wide variety of ministries including the Little Help Food Pantry, Vacation Bible School, Youth Ministries, Wellness Programs and Christmas Angel Tree Gifts and Food Baskets.
Whether you can give a donation or not the Lake Village Presbyterian Church Session would like to invite you to please join them for fellowship and a hot delicious breakfast buffet provided by the Presbyterian Women.
The Breakfast Buffet will include ham, eggs, sausage, biscuits & gravy, fresh fruit, French Toast bake, muffins, peach cobbler, breakfast beverages and much more. The Church Fellowship Hall will be open on both sides to provide additional seating. Carryouts will be available. The LVPC Breakfast Buffet will be open from 8am until 12pm. For more information, please call the church located at 9412 N. 300 W. in Lake Village at 219-992-3466.
Additional donations can be mailed to the Lake Village Presbyterian Church at P.0. Box 247 Lake Village, IN 46349. Please mark on your check: Church Donation.