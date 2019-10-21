LAKE VILLAGE — The annual Fall Fish Fry and Chicken Dinner will be at the Lake Village Fire House Community Center located at 9728 N. 300 W. in Lake Village, on Saturday, November 2 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM.
The dinner consists of fish and chicken tenders, potatoes or French Fries, cole slaw, apple sauce, coffee, lemonade,tea and homemade desserts. Carryouts will also available.
They will be different prices for adults, Senior Citizens and children 6-10. Children 5 years and younger are free.
The food is prepared by the Knights of Columbus in Lowell and the dinner is hosted by the Lake Village Presbyterian Women. All proceeds go to the Lake Village Presbyterian Women for church projects. For additional information, please call the Lake Village Presbyterian church office at 219-992-3466.